Eagles Continue on as Big Threat to Capture Super Bowl LVII
Zachary Cook
After a dominant victory over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, the Philadelphia Eagles are entering the NFC Championship with some confidence.
There were question marks about how the Eagles would look in their playoff opener, but they erased those doubts early and often, ultimately beating up their division rivals 38-7.
Offense has continued to be a massive strength for this club, and they have the creativity and surplus of weapons to make life difficult for the opposition. Even with their upcoming matchup against a defensive juggernaut like the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are going to make this unit think long and hard about how they want to approach this game plan.
With only four teams remaining, let’s look into the Eagles price to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles Boast Best Value of Final Four
The Eagles are listed as slight 2.5-point home favorites ahead of the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Home-field advantage is clearly a factor here and should benefit the Eagles, who compiled a 7-2 home record. The top two seeds in the NFC look to be playing their strongest football at the right time of year, meaning we shouldn’t look too hard into the Eagles slowing down near the end of the regular season. Still, it’s going to be a difficult challenge for the Eagles when they host San Fran, who’ve now won twelve straight games after outlasting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
This year, Jalen Hurts has continuously proven to the masses that he’s a franchise quarterback and a perfect fit in this Eagles offense. With one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, it plays perfectly to his skillset and allows him to be the mobile quarterback he is today. Not only can Hurts kill teams with his legs and mobility, but he also has a plethora of targets that routinely come down with his passes. Even with the talented weapons the Eagles have in the passing game, their strong offensive line also allows them to run the football at a great rate, which was explicitly highlighted when they rushed for 268 yards in their Divisional Round victory. It will undoubtedly be harder to move the football at that pace against the 49ers and their elite defense, but the Eagles can keep you guessing on offense, which could create some potential mismatches.
Philadelphia currently sits in a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals with the second-best remaining odds of the four teams at +260 to win the Super Bowl. Not only do the Eagles have an offense that can make you pay in the blink of an eye or even death by a thousand cuts, but they also have a defense that creates a lot of pressure and turnovers.
With their roster build, the Eagles should present a unique matchup for whichever AFC team they’d collide with in the Super Bowl, should they advance past the 49ers. With their price tag still sitting above +250, now is the time to buy in on the Eagles before they take the field on Sunday in the NFC title game.
