Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in Jerry’s World. It doesn’t get much better than this. One of the NFL’s best rivalries takes center stage during the holiday weekend, as two clubs with February aspirations face off in a matchup that’s been anticipated for weeks.

Will the best team in football rally around Gardner Minshew, or will Dak Prescott and the ‘Boys figure it out in the spotlight? Who knows, but man, this is more than enough of a reason to get excused from the dinner table.

For more projections, line movement, ATS trends, and injury reports for the Eagles @ Cowboys, click here.

Eagles @ Cowboys Game Information

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX Time: Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Come Christmas morning, Micah Parsons might get his answer to “is it Hurts, or the team” as MVP candidate Jalen Hurts has officially been ruled out for Saturday with a shoulder sprain. Minshew obviously is no slouch. He started twice last year, and in the one game that actually mattered, he was efficient and did what he had to do (242 yards and two touchdown passes).

The same strategy applies for Saturday, as he’ll just need to not make mistakes and let the talent around him thrive. That should be a little easier with star tight end Dallas Goedert back for the first time since Week 10.

Dallas comes in healthy, with star linebacker Parsons giving the Cowboys faithful a bit of a scare as he missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an illness. He returned on Thursday, so despite the questionable injury tag, we’ll see him out there.

Eagles @ Cowboys Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Eagles +4 (-110) | Cowboys -4 (-110)

Eagles +4 (-110) | Cowboys -4 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (+168) | Cowboys (-200)

Eagles (+168) | Cowboys (-200) Total: Over 47.5 (-106) | Under 47.5 (-114)

The Cowboys might have the quarterback advantage, but overall the Eagles have the deeper roster, so give me the points, give me the moneyline, and put those bet slips under the tree with the Philly offensive line’s Christmas album. I’ll take the better team with better coaches.

Eagles @ Cowboys Player Props to Watch

Dallas Goedert ATDS (+270) | Miles Sanders OVER Rush Attempts

Dak Prescott 1+ Interceptions | Tony Pollard OVER Rush+Rec Yards

In the one game when Goedert played with Minshew last season, the tight end caught two touchdowns. Coming off of IR, Goedert very well could have played last week, but they held him out to be safe, so we don’t expect him to face any limitations. There is clearly value to be had at nearly 3-1 odds.

In his media appearances this week, Nick Sirianni said they need to find more ways to get their Pro Bowl running back the ball more behind their offensive line where every starter is either in the Pro Bowl or an alternate. Dallas’ defense is weaker against the run, so we anticipate a heavy dose of the ground game early to keep the pressure off of Minshew.

Prescott has thrown seven interceptions over the past four weeks, and the Eagles lead the league in interceptions, enough said on that prop.

Running back Tony Pollard has been the best thing in this Cowboys offense as of late, as he’s totaled 100+ scrimmage yards in six of the last eight games. Getting the ball in his hands in space as much as possible clearly works, so why break a winning formula?