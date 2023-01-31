Eagles Getting Backed by Early Money for Super Bowl LVII

The top seeds in the NFL playoffs are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII, and bettors are already showing their cards early in the betting market.

Just shy of two weeks before the Big Game, the Philadelphia Eagles opened as 1.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the line has since shifted, and the NFC Champs are now two-point favorites.

Insights from BetMGM have already become available regarding the spread, moneyline, and total for Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl Spread Insights @ Bet MGM

Movement: Opened Chiefs -1.5 –> Current Eagles -2

Opened Chiefs -1.5 –> Current Eagles -2 Bets Percentage: Eagles 66% | Handle Percentage: Eagles 69%

The Eagles opened as underdogs and have since seen that number shift 3.5 points in their favor. The early money has come in on Philadelphia, as the Eagles have drawn 66% of tickets for 69% of the handle. The Chiefs have generated 34% of bets and 31% of the money.

Super Bowl Moneyline Insights @ Bet MGM

Movement: Opened Chiefs -115 –> Current Eagles -130

Opened Chiefs -115 –> Current Eagles -130 Bets Percentage: Chiefs 57% | Handle Percentage: Eagles 68%

Kansas City also opened as slight favorites on the moneyline at -115, but they’ve seen that number drop to +110, where they’re now listed as the underdog. The Eagles opened at -105 on the moneyline and are currently priced as -130 favorites. For the moneyline, KC has drawn more than half the bets, but most of the money is coming in on Philadelphia.

Kansas City has generated 57% of tickets on the moneyline but just 32% of the handle. A much different story has been surrounding the Eagles, who’ve compiled 43% of tickets and 68% of the handle, indicating some sizable bets coming in towards Philadelphia’s moneyline odds.

Super Bowl Total Insights @ Bet MGM

Movement: 49.5 –> 49.5

49.5 –> 49.5 Bets Percentage: UNDER 61% | Handle Percentage: OVER 54%

The Eagles and Chiefs bring high-flying offenses to Glendale, and the total for Super Bowl LVII opened at 49.5, with no movement to this point. There’s been a sizable chunk of bets coming in towards the UNDER early on, but where the money is going tells a different story.

The UNDER has seen 61% of the bets, yet only 46% of the handle, while the OVER has registered 39% of the bets and 54% of the handle. This implies bigger money bets coming in on the OVER.