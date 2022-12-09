Eagles-Giants: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Philadelphia Eagles (-320) vs. New York Giants (+260) Total: 44.5 (O -114, U -106)
The Eagles enter this matchup with only one blemish on their record, sitting at 11-1, while the Giants have performed above expectations at 7-4-1. Philadelphia got some swagger back last weekend, laying a 35-10 beat down on the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles are -320 on the moneyline and listed as seven-point road favorites on Sunday.
Philadelphia has a 4-1 record over their last five games, while the Giants have struggled at 1-3-1. New York has a 4-2-1 road record, while the Eagles are undefeated as the visitors at 5-0. The Giants’ defense has been better than their offense, but the Eagles still have a distinct advantage on both sides of the football, which could be even more prevalent if Saquon Barkley doesn’t suit up.
It’s hard to find many flaws with the Eagles, with multiple offensive weapons and quarterback Jalen Hurts emerging as an MVP candidate. The Giants have some solid defenders that can limit Hurts’s ability to run, but with his receiving options, it’s difficult to imagine New York limiting this offense.
The Giants should do a solid job of keeping this game close through three quarters, but the Eagles are too dynamic to be stopped and should cover the seven-point spread. It’s a significant number for a divisional matchup, but the Eagles should still be the target.
Best Bet: Eagles -7 (-115)
The Eagles have a projected team total of 26.5, so they will have to carry a large portion of the offense if bettors want to target the over. On the other hand, the Giants sit at 17.5, which feels a little generous in this spot. It’s hard to see the Giants moving the football easily, and they could end up with a similar point total to what the Titans had last week. There’s more to like about the Eagles’ defense, which should be concerning the Giants’ team total. The Eagles shouldn’t have a problem finding the end zone, but don’t expect them to go off like they did last week, leading us to side with the under 44.5 at -106.
