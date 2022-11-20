Eagles Have Ndamukong Suh in the Lineup vs. Colts

Days after signing a one-year pact with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh is in the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts. Suh has yet to play this season, last appearing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Similarly, Linval Joseph is also in the lineup after signing with the Eagles earlier in the week. This will be Joseph’s first game of the season, playing the last couple of years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both Eagles’ DTs, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, are officially active today vs. the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2022

The rich are getting richer with the signings. The Eagles rank third in the league in sacks per game, and Suh and Joseph both have good track records of getting to the quarterback.

Suh has 70.5 sacks in 191 career games while Joseph has 25.0 sacks and 75 quarterback hits in 171 appearances.

