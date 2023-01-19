Eagles' Hurts, Smith Offer Player Prop Value in Divisional Round

The NFC’s top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles, have some value worth targeting in the player props department in the Divisional Round.

It’s hardly a secret that the Eagles boast one of the NFL’s top offenses, which saw them finish the regular season with the second-highest scoring offense, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs.

A big reason for their offensive success is the creativity they bring to the table, in addition to the surplus of weapons they have.

One of the connections that has emerged is between quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

With weapons such as Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert through the air, it’s hard to game plan around this Eagles offense.

Brown led the charge and finished the year just shy of 1,500 receiving yards, while Smith wasn’t far behind with 1,196. The chemistry between Hurts and Smith really took a stride down the stretch, which saw him exceed seven or more targets in each of their past three games.

When facing off with the Giants this year, Smith hauled in five catches for 64 yards and seven for 67. A lot of the Giants attention should be focused on Brown, who’s the clear alpha in this offense. As a result, there’s clear value in looking towards Smith to record at least six receptions on Saturday.

As much as the Eagles love to run the football behind a very competent offensive line, Hurts should still be active throwing the football. Three of the quarterback’s past four games saw him complete 21 or more passes. This Giants defense can undoubtedly be taken advantage of by aerial attack, and there are enough trends to back Hurts here to go over 20.5 completions in this matchup.

Nine Reasons to Back DeVonta Smith’s Over 5.5 Receptions

DeVonta Smith has beat the Over for receptions in 11 of 18 games (61%) this season.

The Giants have allowed Over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in each of their last 3 games.

The Giants have allowed Over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in each of their last 5 games.

The Giants have allowed Over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in 12 of 17 games (71%) this season.

DeVonta Smith is averaging 8.0 receptions per game over his last 3 games.

DeVonta Smith is averaging 6.8 receptions per game over his last 5 games.

DeVonta Smith is averaging 5.6 receptions per game this season.

DeVonta Smith has been targeted 7 or more times in each of his last 3 games.

DeVonta Smith has been targeted 7 or more times in 3 of his last 5 games.

Eight Reasons to Back Jalen Hurt’s Over 20.5 Completions