Eagles' Hurts, Smith Offer Player Prop Value in Divisional Round

With weapons such as Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert through the air, it’s hard to game plan around this Eagles offense.
Brown led the charge and finished the year just shy of 1,500 receiving yards, while Smith wasn’t far behind with 1,196. The chemistry between Hurts and Smith really took a stride down the stretch, which saw him exceed seven or more targets in each of their past three games.
When facing off with the Giants this year, Smith hauled in five catches for 64 yards and seven for 67. A lot of the Giants attention should be focused on Brown, who’s the clear alpha in this offense. As a result, there’s clear value in looking towards Smith to record at least six receptions on Saturday.
As much as the Eagles love to run the football behind a very competent offensive line, Hurts should still be active throwing the football. Three of the quarterback’s past four games saw him complete 21 or more passes. This Giants defense can undoubtedly be taken advantage of by aerial attack, and there are enough trends to back Hurts here to go over 20.5 completions in this matchup.
Nine Reasons to Back DeVonta Smith’s Over 5.5 Receptions
DeVonta Smith has beat the Over for receptions in 11 of 18 games (61%) this season.
The Giants have allowed Over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in each of their last 3 games.
The Giants have allowed Over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in each of their last 5 games.
The Giants have allowed Over 5.5 receptions to an opposing WR in 12 of 17 games (71%) this season.
DeVonta Smith is averaging 8.0 receptions per game over his last 3 games.
DeVonta Smith is averaging 6.8 receptions per game over his last 5 games.
DeVonta Smith is averaging 5.6 receptions per game this season.
DeVonta Smith has been targeted 7 or more times in each of his last 3 games.
DeVonta Smith has been targeted 7 or more times in 3 of his last 5 games.
Eight Reasons to Back Jalen Hurt’s Over 20.5 Completions
Jalen Hurts has beat the Over for pass completions in each of his last 2 games.
Jalen Hurts has beat the Over for pass completions in 3 of his last 4 games.
Jalen Hurts has completed Over 20.5 passes in 2 of his last 3 games.
Jalen Hurts has completed Over 20.5 passes in 3 of his last 5 games.
The Giants have allowed 23.0 pass completions per game over their last 3 games.
The Giants have allowed 24.0 pass completions per game over their last 5 games.
Jalen Hurts is averaging 21.0 pass completions per game over his last 3 games.
Jalen Hurts is averaging 21.6 pass completions per game over his last 5 games.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.