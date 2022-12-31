Eagles' Jalen Hurts Doubtful to Play Sunday vs. Saints

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The Eagles will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with any win in their last two games. They also can clinch the NFC East with a win or a loss by the Dallas Cowboys next week in Washington. The Eagles know they should be able to handle the New Orleans Saints this week in Philly with or without Hurts. Gardner Minshew will start for the team, and if they are victorious, it may be unlikely that Hurts will play in the last game during the season’s final week versus the New York Giants.
Hurts is dealing with a strained right shoulder and, assuming the Eagles win this week, would have an additional three weeks to heal and get back to as close to 100% as possible should the Eagles choose this route. Philadelphia should not rush Hurts back until they know he is healthy.
The Eagles are a -5.5-point favorite (-115) versus the Saints in this contest and are -260 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
