Eagles' Jalen Hurts Feeling "Good" Following Ankle Surgery

Hurts underwent the procedure shortly after Philly was bounced from the playoffs in last year’s opening round. It was a forgettable Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Sooners alum. Hurts tossed a pair of picks and had just 140 yards through the air through three quarters as the Eagles trailed 31-0 heading into the final frame. They lost 31-15 in a game Jalen’s bunch was never a threat.
Despite putting up a dud in the biggest game of his NFL career, Hurts grew immensely from his rookie year. The speedy and elusive pivot led all quarterbacks with 179 carries for 784 yards and 10 scores last year.
He said, ‘I hate this feeling’ after last year’s playoff hopes faded, so feeling “good now” and participating in OTAs are good signs he is headed for a breakout season. Oh yeah, adding A.J. Brown doesn’t hurt either.
The FanDuel Sportsbook oddsmakers don’t necessarily disagree. Only Dak Prescott and the defending division champs have shorter odds to win the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys sit at +105, while the Eagles are at +240.
