Eagles' Jalen Hurts Officially Ruled Out vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles’ worst concerns were confirmed on Sunday. Adam Schefter confirmed that Jalen Hurts would miss Week 17’s contest against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury.

This will be Hurts’ second straight absence, although there is optimism that he’ll be available for the regular season finale next week against the Giants.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the Saints but is expected to be available for Philadelphia's regular-season finale against the Giants, per sources.https://t.co/KKvFh5MFzS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

The Eagles need one win to clinch home-field advantage through the NFC bracket. Fortunately, their offense didn’t miss a beat with Gardner Minshew under center last week. The former sixth-round pick completed 24-of-40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

They’ll need a repeat performance against a Saints’ defense that ranks top ten in yards allowed.

The betting odds have shifted on news that Hurts won’t suit up. After sitting at -6 through most of the week, FanDuel Sportsbook has the home side down to -5.5 chalk. It’s worth noting the Eagles are 6-1 against the spread at Lincoln Financial Field.