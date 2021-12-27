Eagles’ Miles Sanders is testing to see if he can play with a broken hand

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles will test Miles Sanders‘s broken hand to see if he can play through the injury.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand yesterday, sources say, and he’ll have an MRI and additional tests today to determine if there is other damage and whether or not he can play through it. Sanders left the stadium in a soft cast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Sanders left during the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Giants due to the injury. He finished with seven carries for 45 rushing yards. Boston Scott took over the bulk of the team’s carries in Sanders’s absence.

Sanders leads the team in rushing yards with 754, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown on the ground this season. Scott leads the team in rushing touchdowns with five, Kenneth Gainwell has four, and Jordan Howard has three.

Philadelphia will face the Washington Football Team in Week 17, a team they just beat by 10 a week ago. If Sanders cannot play, expect Scott and Howard to get the bulk of his carries. The two backs were the team’s primary rushers in Week 16. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are -184 on the moneyline against Washington.

