Eagles' Miles Sanders Lands on Injury Report With Leg Injury

The NFL preseason is fully underway, which means the inevitable increases in injuries. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was added to the injury report Sunday and would not practice due to leg soreness.

Miles Sanders pops up on the Eagles’ injury report. pic.twitter.com/mMppcZu1n4 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 14, 2022

Sanders suited up for the Eagles on Friday night, playing one series with the rest of the team’s starters. The Penn State alum hauled in two receptions for 20 yards but didn’t factor in the running game as Philadelphia didn’t call a run play on their opening drive.

Although it’s a mild designation of “leg soreness,” it is concerning that Sanders would not practice, particularly when we consider that he was playing with the second-team offense earlier in training camp. Sanders could lose out on valuable reps, compromising his standing on the depth chart.

The Eagles’ regular season starts September 11 against the Detroit Lions. They enter the campaign as mid-range options on the FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl futures board, currently priced at +2500.