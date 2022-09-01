Eagles' Miles Sanders Returns To Practice For 1st Time In Over 2 Weeks

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles’ feature running back is just about over the hamstring issue that has held him out the past couple of weeks. According to Eagles beat reporter for ESPN Tim McManus, Miles Sanders returned to practice on Thursday after missing time due to tightness in his hamstring.

Miles Sanders practicing for the first time in 2-plus weeks. Also on the field: former Jets RB La’Mical Perine. pic.twitter.com/0aNVynGRx3 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 1, 2022

Sanders is set to be the number one back for the Eagles this season, although a fairly inactive preseason may translate to a sluggish start this Fall.

Second-year RB Kenneth Gainwell, a fifth-round pick out of Memphis, has been getting some buzz in camp. If Sanders stumbles out of the gates or reaggravates his hamstring problem, Gainwell’s fantasy value skyrockets. He’s probably worth seriously considering as a handcuff since Sanders has already had some injury issues in his short career.

The Eagles start their season on the road as they travel to Detroit to take on a much improved Lions team. FanDuel Sportsbook has Philly as -3.5-point road favorites for the season opener a week from Sunday.