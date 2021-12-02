Eagles’ Miles Sanders Says He’s Playing

Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Eagles running back, Miles Sanders, expects to play on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders (ankle) says he is playing Sunday at Jets. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 2, 2021

Last week, Sanders left the game with an ankle injury of the team’s 13-7 loss to the Giants. He finished with nine carries for 64 yards while playing 32 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. The former Penn State product was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he’s already declared himself ready to go.

With a record of 5-7, FiveThirtyEight gives the Eagles a 26% chance to make the playoffs. Sharp bettors are banking on them to bounce back in Week 13 against a Jets team that’s probably due for a letdown after picking up just their third victory in Week 12 against the Texans.

Keep in mind that New York’s been outscored by an average of 11 points in its two games following victories this season.

