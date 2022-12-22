Eagles QB Gardner Minshew Will Start vs. Cowboys

Minshew Mania will rain down on Dallas come Saturday. According to NFL.com, Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start Week 16’s match against NFC East rival Cowboys.

Minshew replaces injured starter, and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who will be sidelined due to a sprained right shoulder suffered in last week’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go, and just at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy, and I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve ever been around.”

Hurts has had the Eagles’ offense flying all season, with Philadelphia sitting second in points per game at 29.4 and third in yards (394.1 YPG).

While Minshew does not possess Hurts’s game-changing talent, he has succeeded when called upon, throwing for 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 22 career starts while completing 63.2% of his passes.

“Gardner will be our guy, and Gardner will be ready,” said Sirianni. “Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team and had a great practice yesterday. A lot of energy out there. He’s ready to go.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles as +5.5 underdogs on the spread and +200 on the moneyline.