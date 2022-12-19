Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Doubtful for Saturday vs. Cowboys

If you kept up with the game’s spread throughout the afternoon, it was clear that something like this was coming. The Cowboys steamed from -1.5 all the way to -5.5 on Monday, leaving most wondering if there was some injury suffered by Jalen Hurts. Reports stated that the quarterback received an X-ray following the win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and we’re now hearing that he’s likely out for the Christmas Eve matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. It leaves Gardner Minshew as the team’s signal-caller this weekend, who will make his first start of the season.
In 2022, Hurts has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 starts. He has also attempted 156 rushes for 747 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the year.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.