Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Improving as a Passer?

As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to show improvement as a passer.

Per Breer, “Normally, quarterbacks don’t get to the NFL and get a whole lot more accurate. Hurts has. Normally, quarterbacks don’t get to the NFL and make big strides in throwing with anticipation. Hurts has done that, too. And normally, a quarterback can’t do a ton to improve his presence in the pocket, either. And, yes, Hurts has also made strides there.”

Breer’s words align with those of Eagles beat writers, who have also noted Hurts’ improved accuracy, particularly on intermediate throws.

It’s welcome news for a QB who ranked 24th out of 30 qualifiers in adjusted completion rate last season.

If Hurts can take the next step in the throwing department, combined with his already elite rushing ability, a top-three fantasy finish is certainly within the realm of possibility.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Hurts at +2500 odds to win NFL MVP.