Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited At Practice Thursday With Ankle Injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was listed as a limited participant in team practice on Thursday with an ankle injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Thursday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/7cu0yLuiDB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2021

It’s the second consecutive day that Hurts was limited in practice which makes the report for Friday something to monitor. He was a full-go in Tuesday’s win over the Washington Football Team and put together a strong performance, which leaves room to wonder if this was something suffered during the game rather than an ongoing battle. If Hurts is unable to suit up against the New York Giants on Sunday, expect backup Gardner Minshew to be in line for his second start of the season in Week 16.

Hurts has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,731 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 13 games this season. He has also attempted 130 rushes for 733 yards and ten rushing touchdowns on the year.

New York Giants Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently ten-point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.