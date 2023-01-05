Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited in Practice Thursday

It seems like Hurts will be good to go to make his long-awaited return in the regular-season finale. The Eagles may be quick to pull him out of the matchup if it gets ugly early, as the Giants may rest starters with little to play for, having already clinched a playoff spot. The Eagles either need a victory on Sunday or a Cowboys loss to the Commanders to lock up the number one seed in the NFC.
In 2022, Hurts has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 starts. He has also added 156 rushes for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 14-point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday with the total set at 43, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
