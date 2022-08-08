Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell to See Time in 'High-Leverage' Situations?

According to John McCullen of SI.com, Philadelphia Eagles sophomore running back Kenneth Gainwell “seems to be penciled in for high-leverage situations like third downs, the hurry-up offense, and goal-line work.”

The news isn’t all too surprising as Gainwell is perhaps the most natural pass catcher of Philly’s running backs while leading the group with five rushing touchdowns last season.

Regarding his pass-catching ability, Gainwell said, “I’ve been doing that all my life. I played quarterback in high school, but I also played slot and played that position in college. I feel comfortable with each and every spot on the field. I’m taking advantage of my opportunities, and whatever comes toward me, I’ll take my footsteps and take advantage.”

While the Eagles will likely continue to rotate their backs, Gainwell appears poised to have a significant role in the offense and could become a weekly starter in 2022 fantasy football leagues. Expect his ADP to climb steadily over the coming weeks.

