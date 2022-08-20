Eagles RB Miles Sanders Expected to Be Available for Week 1

Sanders is dealing with a hamstring injury and hasn’t been able to practice for about a week. The Eagles say that the damage is not severe and that they are merely playing it safe with their starting running back. Kenneth Gainwell has seen an increase of reps during practice with Sanders absent and could be in line for more playing time in the early going this season.
The Eagles could have a sneaky good offense this season if quarterback Jalen Hurts can take the next step in his progression. If Hurts were to take a step back this season, the Eagles might use one or both of their multiple first-round picks in next year’s draft to take a young signal caller.
The Eagles (+170) are still second to the Dallas Cowboys (+135) to win the NFC East. The Washington Commanders at +500 are New York Giants at +700 are considered much longer shots to win this division. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
