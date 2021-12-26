Eagles RB Miles Sanders (Hand) OUT For Remainder Of Game Vs. Giants

Sanders suffered the injury in the first half and did not return in the second half for Philadelphia. It left running back Boston Scott to carry the load who ended up scoring in the second half in Robinson’s absence. The severity of his injury is unknown, but will likely be determined in the coming days and is something to monitor. At 7-7, the Eagles would prefer Sanders’s availability as they head towards a potential playoff push. The Eagles currently lead the Giants 34-10 in the fourth quarter.
Sanders has 130 rushes for 709 yards in 11 games thus far this season. He has also made 25 receptions for 155 yards on the year.
