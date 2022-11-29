Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Kidney) Out Indefinitely

Gardner-Johnson, who leads the league in interceptions (six), suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The 24-year-old went down in obvious pain before being carted back to the locker room.
Fortunately, Gardner-Johnson’s injury will not require surgery, and the hope is that he can return in time for the start of the postseason.
Nevertheless, it’s a blow to an Eagles defense that ranks first in takeaways (23) and second in passing yards allowed per game (183.6). Philadelphia acquired Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in late August, a move that has proven to be one of the offseason’s best.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.