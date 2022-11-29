Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Kidney) Out Indefinitely

According to ESPN.com, Philadelphia Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely due to a lacerated kidney.

Gardner-Johnson, who leads the league in interceptions (six), suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The 24-year-old went down in obvious pain before being carted back to the locker room.

Fortunately, Gardner-Johnson’s injury will not require surgery, and the hope is that he can return in time for the start of the postseason.

Nevertheless, it’s a blow to an Eagles defense that ranks first in takeaways (23) and second in passing yards allowed per game (183.6). Philadelphia acquired Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in late August, a move that has proven to be one of the offseason’s best.

In the meantime, undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship is expected to take over.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -250 on the moneyline for Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.