Eagles Star QB Jalen Hurts to Play Week 18?

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) expect star quarterback Jalen Hurts to return for Week 18’s matchup against the New York Giants.

From @GMFB: The belief is that #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (SC joint sprain) will be ready to play in Week 18, while the #Dolphins QB situation is in flux, with Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand. He’ll get imaging today. pic.twitter.com/eo1ru3dFJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

Hurts has missed the past two weeks due to a sprained shoulder suffered in Philly’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on December 18. The Eagles have subsequently gone 0-2 in the 24-year-old’s absence, their latest loss a 20-10 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

Nevertheless, Philadelphia can still secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a victory over the Giants, who could rest their starters with Brian Daboll’s squad locked into the sixth spot.

Hurts was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and reportedly impressed Philly’s coaching staff with the accuracy and velocity of his throws. The former Oklahoma Sooner has been having an MVP-caliber season, racking up 4,219 total yards (3,472 passing, 747 rushing) and 35 touchdowns in 14 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles as -13.5 home favorites on the spread and -750 on the moneyline.