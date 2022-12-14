Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Could Return Sunday vs. Bears

According to Philadelphia Eagles reporter Jeff McLane, tight end Dallas Goedert‘s 21-day practice window has opened, and he could return for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Dallas Goedert is eligible to have his practice window open today after a 4-week stint on IR following a shoulder injury. Expectations are the #Eagles TE will return to the active roster for Sunday’s game at the Bears, and if not almost certainly Christmas Eve at the Cowboys. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 14, 2022

Goedert was placed on injured reserve on November 16 after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 10’s loss to the Washington Commanders. McLane notes the 27-year-old should be able to practice this week and that if Goedert cannot play versus the Bears, he is a near lock to be back in Week 16 against NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

The former second-overall pick has been one of the best tight ends in football this season, recording 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. In fact, only three tight ends have a higher target share percentage than Goedert’s 19.45.

Should the North Dakota native suit up come Sunday, he would immediately slot back into fantasy lineups as a no-brainer top-five option at the position.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles as -9 point road favorites on the spread and -400 on the moneyline.