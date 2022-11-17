Eagles to Sign Free Agent DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Eagles now have landed Linval Joseph and Suh on back-to-back days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

Suh will now be a part of an already terrifying front line for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another aggressive move from general manager Howie Roseman as the franchise continues to make all-in moves for this season. At 35 years old, Suh should provide plenty of experience and ability to Philadelphia. They’ll be looking for a bounce-back from their Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders as they hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

In 2021, Suh made 27 tackles, including seven for loss, six sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 starts. It feels unlikely Suh will be ready to go for

