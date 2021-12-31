Eagles vs. Football Team Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 17 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Eagles will seek a playoff berth on Sunday as they hit the road to take on the Washington Football team, who desperately need a win with a sliver of playoff hopes remaining. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Eagles vs. Football Team Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) vs. Washington Football Team (6-9)

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExField

Eagles vs. Football Team Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Eagles -200 | Football Team +168

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110) | Football Team +4.5 (-110)

Total: 45 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +7000 | Football Team +100000

Eagles vs. Football Team Predictions and Picks

Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Football Team News, Analysis, and Picks

Although these teams seem a bit closer together when looking at season-long statistics and their respective records, they could not be performing at further apart levels right now. The Philadelphia Eagles seem to have recently found their mojo on offense as they rank fifth in the NFL in points per game and third in yards per game over the past three weeks. As for Washington, they rank a lowly 27th in points per game and 30th in yards per play over the same three weeks. After sitting at 6-6, their season looks all but over at 6-9 after three straight defeats. It is a matchup of division rivals, but with the gap between these two teams getting bigger by the week, you realize how short this spread truly is. Take Philadelphia to take care of business and clinch a playoff berth on Sunday.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.