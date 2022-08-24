Eagles WR A.J. Brown Has Been the Best Player at Camp

According to Bo Wulf of The Athletic, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, A.J. Brown has been the most impressive player throughout training camp.

As Wulf writes, “Brown has been so dominant on a daily basis. His connection with [Jalen] Hurts seems to have taken no time to establish, and his specific skill set also helps the Eagles’ offense in specific ways it was lacking last season, namely in-breaking routes over the middle of the field and the potential for big plays.”

Acquired from the Tennessee Titans on Draft Night in exchange for a first and third-round pick, Brown enters 2022 as the number one option in the Eagles’ passing game. That said, Philadelphia was one of the most run-heavy teams in the second half of last season, raising questions about the 25-year-old’s fantasy ceiling.

Currently being drafted in the third round, fantasy managers are best to view Brown as a WR2, who could offer WR1 value if the Eagles undergo a shift in offensive philosophy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles at +2500 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.