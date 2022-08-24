Eagles WR A.J. Brown Has Been the Best Player at Camp

As Wulf writes, “Brown has been so dominant on a daily basis. His connection with [Jalen] Hurts seems to have taken no time to establish, and his specific skill set also helps the Eagles’ offense in specific ways it was lacking last season, namely in-breaking routes over the middle of the field and the potential for big plays.”
Acquired from the Tennessee Titans on Draft Night in exchange for a first and third-round pick, Brown enters 2022 as the number one option in the Eagles’ passing game. That said, Philadelphia was one of the most run-heavy teams in the second half of last season, raising questions about the 25-year-old’s fantasy ceiling.
Currently being drafted in the third round, fantasy managers are best to view Brown as a WR2, who could offer WR1 value if the Eagles undergo a shift in offensive philosophy.
