Early NFL Top 10 Mock Draft: Texans Have Tough Choice at Top

With the NFL regular season winding down, it’s time to begin looking toward some teams that won’t be contending for the Super Bowl.

It’s time to project how we think the 2023 NFL draft’s top ten picks will play out.

1. Houston Texans – Bryce Young QB (Alabama)

This depends on what you think the most significant area of need is for the Houston Texans. They’ve needed a new franchise quarterback, and whichever one they deem to be at the top of this class is where they likely land. Bryce Young has some negatives in his game, but there are far more positives surrounding the prospect of him becoming a future star quarterback.

2. Chicago Bears – Will Anderson OLB (Alabama)

With the way Justin Fields has continued to play down the stretch for the Chicago Bears, it appears the team won’t be looking to target quarterback with this selection. There are a lot of solid edge rushers at the top of this class, and it’s hard to avoid what Alabama’s Will Anderson would add to this defense moving forward.

3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Jalen Carter DL (Georgia)

There’s a distinct possibility that the Seattle Seahawks also avoid a quarterback in this position. Pete Carroll loves defensive game-changers, and Jalen Carter out of Georgia has made a case to be taken early.

4. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) – C.J. Stroud QB (Ohio State)

As nice as it’s been for the Detroit Lions to find offensive success this season, it’s hard to see that being sustainable with Jared Goff as their signal caller. As a result, quarterback remains a position of need for this team moving forward, and C.J. Stroud fits the bill of an offensive talent they can build around.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints) – Kelee Ringo CB (Georgia)

There are many ways the Philadelphia Eagles could lean, but the obvious direction is to fortify their defense with this pick. Kelee Ringo has proven to be a ballhawk in the Bulldogs’ secondary, an area that the Eagles should look to upgrade with this gift from New Orleans.

6. Carolina Panthers – Bryan Bresee DL (Clemson)

This is a tricky area to gauge for the Carolina Panthers, who desperately need a quarterback. Two arms separated themselves from the pack, but with them off the board, would the Panthers still take an early quarterback? For now, we’ll say no, considering they also have other pressing needs.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars – Quentin Johnston WR (TCU)

With the quarterback position solved in Jacksonville, it’s time to add more offensive weapons. With another top-ten selection, the Jags should see the value that one of the top wide receivers presents in this spot, so we like the prospects of Quentin Johnston being the first off the board at seven.

8. Arizona Cardinals – Paris Johnson Jr. OL (Ohio State)

Kyler Murray needs more protection from the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line. One of the top offensive linemen in this draft class is coming out of Ohio State, and Murray will undoubtedly appreciate the team investing more in his protection.

9. Indianapolis Colts – Jordan Addison WR (USC)

The Indianapolis Colts need a quarterback, but much like the Panthers, it’s hard to reach in this position. The team could select a top offensive lineman or a skilled position player here, but the Colts have needs on offense that need addressing. With that, Jordan Addison would look great, opposite Michael Pittman.

10. Atlanta Falcons – Myles Murphy OLB (Clemson)

The Atlanta Falcons need help on both sides of the football, and there are’s multiple directions they could go in with this selection. There’s some value in the Falcons turning their attention to Myles Murphy out of Clemson. Murphy brings a ton of pressure and is slowly getting better at getting to the quarterback, which should be an area Atlanta values.