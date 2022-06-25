Eli Manning Defends Giants QB Daniel Jones

New York quarterback Daniel Jones has not exactly endeared himself to Giants fans with his play on the field.

Since entering the league in 2019, the former fifth overall pick has accumulated more turnovers (56) than touchdowns (50), while posting a 12-25 record as a starter.

However, in the eyes of the franchise’s former legendary QB Eli Manning, Jones has not exactly been dealt a fair deck, specifically noting the Giants’ numerous coaching changes.

“By my fifth year, I had been in the same offense the whole time,” said Manning. “I knew it, I could coach it up, new guys are coming in, I was speaking the same language as my offensive coordinator and as Coach [Tom] Coughlin, and kind of preaching the same stuff. And with [Jones], it’s all new, and it’s learning, and he’s consistently trying to learn and learn and learn, and it just takes some time before it all sinks in.”

This season will be Jones’ third different head coach and offensive coordinator combination, with the former being Brian Daboll and the latter Mike Kafka.

Despite the 25-year-old’s struggles, Manning is confident Jones finally has the right leadership in place to succeed, saying, “I think with Coach Daboll, and what they’re doing, and that staff, and [new GM] Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed. So I’m excited for Daniel, I know he’s worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one.”

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants at +184 to make the playoffs.