Eli Mitchell will play Sunday for the 49ers

Eli Mitchell does not carry an injury designation for the 49ers this week, 49ers official website reports. Mitchell didn’t practice Wednesday, which might have raised an eyebrow or two but practiced on Thursday and Friday. Mitchell missed three games late in the season due to a knee injury, but all signs point to a complete recovery, and she should be able to handle whatever workload the 49ers want to give him Sunday.

The 49ers and Cowboys will renew their playoff rivalry for the first time in over 25 years Sunday. These two teams played in the NFC championship game three times during the early to mid-90s, with the Cowboys and Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin winning two of those contests. The 49ers are likely to try and keep the ball out of the hands of Dak Prescott and that offense for the Cowboys by trying to establish the run with Deebo Samuel and Mitchell.

The 49ers are currently a three-point underdog (-108) versus the Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers are +136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 51, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.