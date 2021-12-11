Elijah Mitchell is out for Week 14 against the Bengals

Elijah Mitchell will not play Week 14 against the Bengals. Mitchell is dealing with a concussion and a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s game. However, the concussion seems to be the more serious of the two injuries. Mitchell carried the ball 22 times for 66 yards against the Seahawks in Week 13. On Monday, Mitchell reported symptoms and was placed under the league’s concussion protocol. This season, Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing yards with 759 and rushing touchdowns with five. Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty will likely split the workload with Mitchell out. Hasty has the only touchdown between them and averages an extra yard per carry. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Wilson is a -120 to score a touchdown against Cincinnati, while Hasty is a +210. San Francisco is third in the NFC West with a 4-8 record.

The 49ers’ backfield is hurting, but they’re still favored over the Bengals. Remember to check FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up-to-date with all the latest odds and lines.