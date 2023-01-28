Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles
George Kurtz
Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
#49ers injury report vs #Eagles in #NFCChampionship Out: QB Jimmy Garoppolo Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell, whose groin injury last game had him limited in practice today in pre-practice walk-through and individual acrion
Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him out of the NFC Championship game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers have several injuries they are dealing with now, as Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have also missed practice time. Out of these three players, however, Mitchell seems to be the one most likely to miss the game. Samuel and McCaffrey did put in a full practice Friday, whereas Mitchell didn’t practice all week.
San Fran defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the playoffs to earn this trip to Philadelphia. The 49ers are 2.5-point underdogs (-104) versus the Eagles on Sunday and are +128 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
