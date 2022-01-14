ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports that Elijah Mitchell returned to 49ers practice on Thursday.

#49ers Thursday participation: DNP – None Limited – LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), T Trent Williams (elbow), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 14, 2022

Mitchell has been battling a knee injury that kept him out of several games this season. However, he did suit up for San Francisco’s final two games and is expected to play against the Cowboys.

The 49ers’ previous game was a 27-24 overtime win against the Rams. Mitchell picked up 85 rushing yards on 21 carries.

He leads San Francisco with 963 rushing yards this season. Mitchell also contributed five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Mitchell is -114 to rush over/under 79.5 yards against Dallas in their Wild Card matchup. Meanwhile, the 49ers are +136 on the moneyline and +3 on the spread.

San Francisco ended the season third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record and has won two consecutive games.

