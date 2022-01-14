watch
LISTEN
LV
1/15 4:30 pm EDT
CIN
NE
1/15 8:15 pm EDT
BUF
PHI
1/16 1:00 pm EDT
TB
SF
1/16 4:30 pm EDT
DAL
PIT
1/16 8:15 pm EDT
KC
ARI
1/17 8:15 pm EDT
LAR

Elijah Mitchell returns to 49ers practice on Thursday