The San Jose Mercury’s Cam Inman reports that 49ers general manager John Lynch said Elijah Mitchell will be a game-time decision in Week 16 against the Titans.

#49ers Elijah Mitchell's knee issue has "taken a positive turn," and he'll be a game-night decision Thursday, GM John Lynch says on KNBR. Mitchell is out of concussion protocol; knee injury came on same play. in Seattle, Lynch says — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 21, 2021

Mitchell has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, but San Francisco is hopeful that he’ll be able to play Thursday. The Niner’s back was also dealing with a brain injury but cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Despite only playing nine games this season, Mitchell leads the 49ers with 759 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. San Fran is coming off two straight wins, where Jeff Wilson Jr. led the team in rushing both times. Wilson has 249 rushing yards through six games this season. At 8-6, the 49ers are third in the NFC West, so every remaining game is crucial.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The 49er are a -184 on the moneyline and a -3.5 on the spread.