Elijah Mitchell won’t play Sunday for the 49ers

Elijah Mitchell has been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. This will be the second straight game that Mitchell has missed due to injury. Mitchell suffered a concussion during the team’s win over the Vikings in Week 13, and that seemed to be the reason he didn’t play versus the Bengals in Week 14, but apparently, Mitchell also has a knee injury, that is hampering his return to action.

Jeff Wilson is the likely starter for the 49ers as they take on the Falcons on Sunday. The 49ers are currently in a playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would likely see them on the outside looking in with just three games left to play.

The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite (-110) over the Falcons and are -430 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 46, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.