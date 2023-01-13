Expect Josh Allen Passing TDs as Bills Host Dolphins
Paul Connor
The Buffalo Bills enter Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins riding an emotional high following positive news regarding injured teammate Damar Hamlin’s recovery and a convincing Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots.
Playing before a raucous home crowd and facing Dolphins’ third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, the Bills are heavily favored against their division rival.
Among the universe of player props, it’s hard to look too far beyond Josh Allen’s over 1.5 passing touchdowns.
Bills QB Josh Allen OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Despite playing one fewer game, Allen tied for second in the league in passing scores with 35. In two games this season against Miami, the 26-year-old threw for 704 yards and six touchdowns, including four in Week 15’s win. Furthering Allen’s case, he has beaten the over for touchdown passes in five of his past six contests, a testament to his consistently high level of play. Expect a big outing from the Wyoming alum as Buffalo embarks on its postseason journey.
