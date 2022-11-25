Falcons-Commanders: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are hanging around in the NFC playoff race, and winning this game will go a long way in helping.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons (+166) vs. Washington Commanders (-198) Total: 40.5 (O -112, U -108)

Entering this matchup, the visiting Falcons are 5-6 on the campaign, while the Commanders are just ahead at 6-5. The Falcons have been on a downward swing of late, posting a 2-3 record over their last five games, while the Commanders are 4-1 over that same sample. With Taylor Heinicke as QB1 for the Commanders, the team has been playing much better, giving some reason to be bullish about them moving forward. Not only has he provided a stable presence at quarterback, but the team has also seen a bump from their defense and could get pass rusher Chase Young back as soon as Sunday.

It’s been difficult to get a good read on the Atlanta Falcons. They have a lot of offensive talent, but there’s been some question about whether they’re utilizing their full potential. The Falcons enter as underdogs, currently +166 on the moneyline. The Commanders are also listed as four-point favorites on the spread.

There’s quietly been a lot to like about Washington’s trajectory. They’re one of the hottest teams, with a solid run game and a defense that is getting to the quarterback at a higher rate. The Falcons haven’t been impressive lately, and the Commanders should be able to take advantage of that at home. Their moneyline price isn’t appetizing at -198, but there’s value in backing them on the spread at -4.

Best Bet: Commnanders -4 (-110)

There isn’t a significant total for this matchup, with the number listed at 40.5. Five of the last six Falcons’ games have gone over that number, while five of the previous six Commanders’ games have gone under that number. With that in mind, something will have to give on Sunday when these teams collide. Since we’re expecting the Commanders to take control of this game on home turf, they should manage the clock and keep the score down. The Commanders will only improve with reinforcements returning on defense. As a result, targeting the under 40.5 has some value at -108.

Best Bet: Under 40.5 (-108)

Game Pick: Commanders 18, Falcons 14