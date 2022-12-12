Falcons Expect to Place QB Marcus Mariota on Injured Reserve
Tyler Mason
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Atlanta Falcons will likely place Marcus Mariota (knee) on Injured Reserve.
#Falcons coach Arthur Smith makes it official: Desmond Ridder will start moving forward, a decision he calls "performance-based." He adds that Marcus Mariota is getting his knee checked out and is likely headed to Injured Reserve. That explains the Logan Woodside signing.
This news follows Desmond Ridder’s promotion to the starting quarterback position. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the decision to make Ridder the starting quarterback was unrelated to Mariota’s knee injury.
The injury will most likely end Mariota’s season. In 2022, he completed 184 passes for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. In addition, Mariota rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns but fumbled the ball five times.
The Falcons selected Riddler in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft (74th overall). The team also signed Logan Woodside to back up Ridder at quarterback.
Atlanta is third in the NFC South with a 5-8 record and has lost two straight. The Falcons have a Week 14 bye but will face the Saints in New Orleans for Week 15.
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The Atlanta Falcons are +4 point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
