Falcons Hoping Calvin Ridley Returns to Team Next Year

Scott Bair of the Atlanta Falcons reports the Atlanta Falcons are hopeful star wide receiver Calvin Ridley remains with the team.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank shares his thoughts on receiver Calvin Ridley: https://t.co/5zyImnH2Qh — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) February 9, 2022

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said, “We’d love him to stay in Atlanta.” in a statement released Wednesday. “We’ve been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially, in working with him as well as his agent. We’ll see, but I’m mostly concerned about him as a human being.”

Ridley, who appeared to be the Falcons’ number one target during the 2021 season, left the team after a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. The former first-round pick cited mental health reasons for taking a break from football. Playing five games last year, Ridley was targeted 52 times, catching 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. This coming after a massive season where he snagged nine touchdown catches and put up nearly 1400 yards through the air.

In Ridley’s absence, Russell Gage saw an uptick in production for ATL, responsible for 21% of the team’s target share, averaging 6.7 looks per game.

With a 7-10 record last season, the Falcons were third in the NFC South and are currently +6000 to win Super Bowl LVII on FanDuel Sportsbook.