Falcons’ Kyle Pitts in Danger of Missing Week 18 Matchup with Saints

D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts wasn’t spotted during the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.

#Falcons practice report: Fabian Moreau (ribs) and WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) are at practice. Don’t see TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring). — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 5, 2022

Pitts suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of Atlanta’s 29-14 loss to Buffalo in Week 17. He only played 51% of the snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 69 yards in the game. However, he did manage to break the Falcons rookie receiving yards record (959), which was previously set by Julio Jones in 2011. The former Florida product is just 58 yards away from breaking the NFL rookie tight end receiving yards record set by the Hall of Famer, Mike Ditka, in 1961.

Pitts is one player you’ll want to monitor leading up to Sunday’s home game against the Saints. If he can walk, there’s a decent chance he’ll want to break a record that’s stood for over 60 years. His yardage prop will undoubtedly be something bettors will be paying close attention to.

