Falcons Name Marcus Mariota the Team's Starter

Atlanta’s quarterbacks coach Charles London told reporters on Thursday that it is Mariota’s job for the upcoming season. It’s hard to say whether this was an actual competition with rookie Desmond Ridder as this always felt like the expected outcome. Mariota will get his first crack at a starting job since his final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, where he was benched after six starts.
In 74 games in the NFL, Mariota has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 13,487 yards and an 89.5 passer rating. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. He will be a name to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy football leagues.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFC South Odds
The Atlanta Falcons currently have the longest odds to win the NFC South at +2500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.