Falcons-Panthers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Cordarrelle Patterson will be the most expensive option on this showdown slate by a considerable margin between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. He only saw 39% of snaps last week but still saw 13 carries that resulted in two scores. He has a knack for the end zone, but it is hard to get behind him at such a steep price. There is cheap value to be had on this slate to offset backing C-Patt at the multiplier, with the silver lining being that we hope they were just ramping him back up from injury ahead of a short week.

PJ Walker and Marcus Mariota will square off in a disenchanted quarterback matchup. Backing both won’t be popular, but we’ll give the edge to Mariota. Walker was benched mid-game last week after looking dreadful, and his job is far from secure tonight. A strong Walker game would guarantee a monstrous output from DJ Moore, limiting Walker’s multiplier feasibility. Mariota has a higher rushing upside while having a more diverse offense that lends itself to stronger chances of being atop the optimal board by the night’s end.

Moore has the highest upside on the Panthers and is coming off an incredible 152-yard performance against Atlanta two weeks ago. The Falcons’ defense allows the most passing yards per game in the league and continues to be without their best defensive back, AJ Terrell. Moore is your most feasible Carolina multiplier play, as we cannot rely on Walker and Chuba Hubbard.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Playing D’Onta Foreman will be wholly dependent on Hubbard’s availability. He practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, which gives us hope about his questionable status, resulting in a split workload. Foreman out-carried Hubbard 15-9 the last time they were both healthy. If both are active, they each offer value given their reasonable pricing, while ownership would hypothetically go down for both.

Tyler Allgeier cemented himself an excellent role in C-Patt’s absence and feels like a must-play if you are not confident in the low snap% last week. In the five games with Patterson playing, Allgeier still averaged nearly ten carries and has looked to be more of a pass-catching threat. Given Caleb Huntley’s price, better options offer a higher ceiling, but Huntley should safely see at least 6-7 carries.

Kyle Pitts has been targetted 16 times over the past two games, giving us hope that consistency could be on the way. Given his seasonal production, he might be a little overpriced, but he remains the most dynamic weapon on the field with incredible upside if he can get the ball.

Terrace Marshall Jr. is priced closer to Moore than most anticipated, but he has played well enough to warrant it. He’s been targeted 15 times over the past two weeks and has combined for 140 yards and a score. Paying the small margin to roster Moore would be safer, but you’d benefit from the lower ownership attached to Marshall.

Laviska Shenault Jr. saw only three snaps last week, so asserting any confidence in him as a cheap play is hard. Shi Smith doesn’t have a glaring upside, but the Panthers have no faith in Viska, so why should we?

Drake London is convincingly the WR1 for Atlanta but has settled down over his last six games. The high yardage has subsided, and the touchdowns have been non-existent, but he has three games in that stretch with at least seven targets. Still, it is much safer to pay up for Moore rather than forcing London in.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd will be the other primary receivers. Zaccheaus has safer and more consistent performances, although not substantially. Six of Byrd’s ten targets this season came in the game against Atlanta, but that is a small sample size to depend on.

Tommy Tremble has recorded a touchdown in two of his last three games while seeing eight targets over his previous two games. It is not a ton of volume, but enough to give us hope of a potential showdown touchdown at his low price.