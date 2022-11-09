Falcons-Panthers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
It’s hard to know what to make of the Carolina Panthers, their quarterback situation is a mess, and they sold key pieces ahead of the trade deadline. It has been difficult for them to stay in games, but their best effort came against the Falcons. That previous matchup makes it understandable that the spread is tight between the two.
On the other hand, the Falcons have been hit or miss. They’ve done an excellent job competing against some contenders to their credit. Moving the football shouldn’t be a problem for the Falcons, as they prefer to implement a heavy ground attack under head coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta’s offensive attack should correlate well with a Panthers rush defense that sits near the bottom of the league. Regardless, there are multiple ways to exploit the Panthers, and the Falcons need to show up for games like this if they want to contend for the division title.
Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Falcons-Panthers clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.
Injuries to Watch for
Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB (DNP), Erik Harris, FS (DNP), Matt Hennessy, C (DNP)
Panthers: Rashard Higgins, WR (DNP), Juston Burris, S (DNP)
