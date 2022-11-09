Falcons-Panthers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Following some quality Thursday Night Football matchups, we’re back to a battle between two NFC South squads that probably won’t move the needle.

The Carolina Panthers will try and play spoiler against the Atlanta Falcons, who sit tied atop the NFC South.

Even though they haven’t been consistent, the Falcons are in the hunt with a 4-5 record, while the Panthers are a sad 2-7.

The last time these two met was just under two weeks ago, a high-scoring affair in which the Falcons won 37-34 in overtime.

When and Where is Falcons-Panthers?

Falcons: 4-5 | Panthers: 2-7

Date: November 10, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina | Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch Falcons-Panthers?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Falcons-Panthers

Moneyline: Falcons (-148) | Panthers (+126)

Spread: Falcons -3 (-105) | Panthers +3 (-115)

Total: 43.5 (O-106, U-114)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s hard to know what to make of the Carolina Panthers, their quarterback situation is a mess, and they sold key pieces ahead of the trade deadline. It has been difficult for them to stay in games, but their best effort came against the Falcons. That previous matchup makes it understandable that the spread is tight between the two.

On the other hand, the Falcons have been hit or miss. They’ve done an excellent job competing against some contenders to their credit. Moving the football shouldn’t be a problem for the Falcons, as they prefer to implement a heavy ground attack under head coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta’s offensive attack should correlate well with a Panthers rush defense that sits near the bottom of the league. Regardless, there are multiple ways to exploit the Panthers, and the Falcons need to show up for games like this if they want to contend for the division title.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Falcons-Panthers clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB (DNP), Erik Harris, FS (DNP), Matt Hennessy, C (DNP)

Panthers: Rashard Higgins, WR (DNP), Juston Burris, S (DNP)