Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on NFL Debut: 'I'm Prepared for This'

It’s officially the Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta, as the Falcons’ rookie quarterback makes his first career NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Having had over three months to familiarize himself with the NFL game, Ridder is confident he’ll make the most of his opportunity.

“I’m prepared for this,” said Ridder. “This is what they’ve been preparing me for. They didn’t want to baby me…It means going about the game plan how a 12-year vet, an eight-year vet, whatever it may be, would. Not putting on a wristband — making me memorize every single play call, all the ins and outs, all the checks, all the cadence, just taking it like I’ve been in the league for eight years.”

Atlanta is hoping Ridder can spark an offense that’s failed to score 20+ points in four of its past five games. That said, the 23-year-old will be in tough against a talented New Orleans secondary, which ranks tenth in passing yards allowed per game at 203.2.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Falcons as +4.5 road underdogs on the spread and +172 on the moneyline.