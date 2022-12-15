Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on NFL Debut: 'I'm Prepared for This'
Paul Connor
It’s officially the Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta, as the Falcons’ rookie quarterback makes his first career NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Having had over three months to familiarize himself with the NFL game, Ridder is confident he’ll make the most of his opportunity.
“I’m prepared for this,” said Ridder. “This is what they’ve been preparing me for. They didn’t want to baby me…It means going about the game plan how a 12-year vet, an eight-year vet, whatever it may be, would. Not putting on a wristband — making me memorize every single play call, all the ins and outs, all the checks, all the cadence, just taking it like I’ve been in the league for eight years.”
Atlanta is hoping Ridder can spark an offense that’s failed to score 20+ points in four of its past five games. That said, the 23-year-old will be in tough against a talented New Orleans secondary, which ranks tenth in passing yards allowed per game at 203.2.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Falcons as +4.5 road underdogs on the spread and +172 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.