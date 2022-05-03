Falcons Sign DT Grady Jarrett to a 3-Year, $51 Million Deal

Overview

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $51 million extension.

Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to terms on a big-money extension with DT Grady Jarrett, giving him a three-year deal worth up to $51M. Jarrett cashes in again, while ATL gets a lowered cap number in 2022. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2022

The deal lowers Atlanta’s cap number and includes $34.5 million guaranteed to Jarrett. With his previous contract and the extension, the Falcons are set to pay him $67 million and will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

In 2021, Jarrett only had one sack but is just two years removed from his career-high 7.5 sacks in 2020. He also made 59 tackles and recovered one fumble last season. The 29-year-old was a fifth-round selection by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft. Jarrett has missed only three games in his seven-year career and played in two Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020. Since 2016, Jarrett has started every game he’s played for Atlanta.

The Falcons finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record last season.

