Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Torn MCL, Surgery Likely
Paul Connor
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons were dealt a blow Monday as an MRI revealed a torn MCL for star tight end, Kyle Pitts.
Sources: #Falcons standout TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL that would require surgery. This is following his MRI today. A brutal blow to one of the game’s best young players. He’ll have a second opinion before deciding what's next. pic.twitter.com/bR4PyMJNks
As Rapoport notes, Pitts will likely be forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue, although the 22-year-old will seek a second opinion before deciding on the next step.
Pitts is looking at an extended absence in a highly disappointing sophomore campaign. A consensus top-three tight end in fantasy circles before the regular season, the former fourth overall pick has accumulated just 28 catches for 356 yards, and two touchdowns in ten games as Atlanta has emphasized a run-heavy approach.
With Pitts sidelined, more targets will be available for rookie wide receiver Drake London, who has failed to top 50 yards receiving since Week 3.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Falcons as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +166 on the moneyline for Week 12 against the Washington Commanders.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.