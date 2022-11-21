Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Torn MCL, Surgery Likely

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons were dealt a blow Monday as an MRI revealed a torn MCL for star tight end, Kyle Pitts.

Sources: #Falcons standout TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL that would require surgery. This is following his MRI today. A brutal blow to one of the game’s best young players. He’ll have a second opinion before deciding what's next. pic.twitter.com/bR4PyMJNks — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

As Rapoport notes, Pitts will likely be forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue, although the 22-year-old will seek a second opinion before deciding on the next step.

Pitts is looking at an extended absence in a highly disappointing sophomore campaign. A consensus top-three tight end in fantasy circles before the regular season, the former fourth overall pick has accumulated just 28 catches for 356 yards, and two touchdowns in ten games as Atlanta has emphasized a run-heavy approach.

With Pitts sidelined, more targets will be available for rookie wide receiver Drake London, who has failed to top 50 yards receiving since Week 3.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Falcons as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +166 on the moneyline for Week 12 against the Washington Commanders.