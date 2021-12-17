Falcons vs. 49ers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 15 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The Atlanta Falcons will travel cross-country this weekend to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal matchup with NFC playoff picture implications. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Falcons vs. 49ers Game Information

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Falcons vs. 49ers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Falcons +340 | 49ers -430

Spread: Falcons +9.5 (-110) | 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Total: 46 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Falcons +45000 | 49ers +3400

Falcons vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

Atlanta Falcons +9.5 (-110)

Falcons vs. 49ers News, Analysis, and Picks

This near-double-digit spread may surprise some due to how close these two teams are with their respective records. At 6-7, the Atlanta Falcons sit just one game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the race for a wild card spot, yet the FanDuel Sportsbook currently displays a 9.5-point spread between these opponents. If the spread harps so much on one game, it’s hard to believe this would be the number if the 49ers did not win last weekend in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a game they were close to losing on a few occasions, even falling behind by three in overtime. That potential loss would put these two at the same record, and it’s possible this number would be below a touchdown. San Francisco is the better team here, but it’s hard to agree that they are nearly ten points better. Take the Falcons with a bunch of points in what should surprise people as a close game.