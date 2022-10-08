Falcons Without Kyle Pitts vs. Bucs Sunday

Kyle Pitts won’t play Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that will cost him the game tomorrow versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ailment could also force him to sit Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2022 season has been underwhelming for the talented tight end, with only 10 receptions for 150 yards and no scores in four games. Atlanta has come under heavy criticism for how they are using Pitts in their offensive game plan.
This week, the Falcons were also dealt another blow when they announced running back Cordarrelle Patterson would be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
The Falcons didn’t pick a good week to be without their top two offensive players as they take on the Bucs on Sunday. Atlanta is currently a 10-point underdog (-110) versus Tampa. The Falcons are +370 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
