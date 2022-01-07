FanDuel Sportsbook Is Ready To Launch Mobile Sports Wagering On Saturday, January 8th

With mobile sports wagering officially open for business on Saturday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook wasted no time in sending the message out to all of Gotham. According to FanDuel Sportsbook director John Sheeran, “It’s been a long time coming.”

See you Saturday, New York pic.twitter.com/LYfjEwHI3I — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 6, 2022

New Yorkers will no longer have to drive across the border to get their action in on the mobile app. Instead, they can place all their bets right from the comfort of their own homes. One feature that’s likely to draw plenty of attention is the same-game parlays. Selecting this betting option allows you to combine game props, player props, spreads, totals, and much more all within the same game to boost your payout.

There’s no better way to enjoy the final week of the NFL’s regular-season than with the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The Giants host Washington to end their campaign as +7-point home dogs while the Jets shuffle off to Buffalo and try to overcome a +16.5 line. New York heads to Boston for a date with the Celtics on Saturday, and the Rangers are on the west coast to skate what the Ducks for a Saturday night special on the ice. And with the College Football Playoff National Championship kicking off in a few days followed by the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend, the opportunities for entertainment and enjoyment are endless for New Yorkers.