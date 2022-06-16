Fantasy Football: Top 5 PPR Running Backs for 2022

While the running back position has been primarily devalued across the National Football League, they’re still worth their weight in gold in fantasy football. With so much depth at quarterback and wide receiver, it is always recommended to invest in a rusher within your draft’s first two rounds – a strategy even more profitable if you’re able to land one of the game’s elites at the position.

So, to help owners prepare for the upcoming fantasy campaign, I’ve compiled a list of who I feel are the top five running backs in points per reception (PPR) leagues.

1) Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts

2021 Stats: 17 G, 1,811 Rush Yds, 40 REC, 360 Rec Yds, 20 TDs

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor enjoyed a true breakout season in 2021 and won many fantasy owners league titles. Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, leading the league in all-purpose yards (2,171) while notching 20 touchdowns (tied for first among non-quarterbacks). Still 23 years old and the centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense, Taylor is the clear RB1 and likely the first overall selection.

2) Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

2021 Stats: 7 G, 442 Rush Yds, 37 Rec, 343 Rec Yds, 2 TDs

It was another lost season for Christian McCaffrey as injuries once again limited the Panthers star to just seven games. However, when healthy, no one is more productive in all fantasy football. Let’s not forget the former Stanford star is just one of three players in NFL history with at least 1000 yards rushing and 1000 yards receiving in a single season. That’s the type of ceiling McCaffrey offers your fantasy team.

3) Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles Chargers

2021 Stats: 16 G, 911 Rush Yds, 70 Rec, 647 Rec Yds, 20 TDs

Like Taylor, LA’s Austin Ekeler enters 2022 fresh off the best season of his NFL career. After he was limited to ten games in 2020, Ekeler appeared in 16 of LA’s 17 contests last season, recording career-highs in all-purpose yards (1,558) and touchdowns (20). While the 27-year-old has proven to be an efficient runner (career 4.6 YPC), it’s the passing game where Ekeler excels, commanding a 16% target share in the Chargers offense last season. Health permitting, there are very few players who possess a higher floor.

4) Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

2021 Stats: 8 G, 937 Rush Yds, 18 Rec, 154 Yds, 10 TDs

Henry was a monster in the early going last season, appearing well on his way to a second straight 2,000-yard campaign before a Jones fracture ultimately derailed his season. While the rushing numbers were typically gaudy, King Henry was surprisingly involved in the passing game, notching 18 catches over his eight appearances. Fully healthy, Henry should have at least one or two more elite years left in him at 28 years old. We know volume won’t be an issue.

5) Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings

2021 Stats: 13 G, 1,159 Rush Yds, 34 Rec, 224 Rec Yds, 6 TDs

Following a superb 2020 campaign, Cook disappointed in 2021, compiling 1,383 total yards but just six touchdowns. Health was also an issue as the 26-year-old failed to play an entire NFL season, missing four of Minnesota’s 17 games. Because of his history, Cook’s outlook is similar to years past in that you know he will be productive when on the field, but you need to be prepared for when his name eventually shows up on the Vikings’ inactive list. Backup running back Alexander Mattison remains the most valuable handcuff in all of fantasy football.